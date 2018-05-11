Man who pretended to be gynaecologist in Melbourne jailed for nearly a decade

A fake gynaecologist who passed himself off as a fertility specialist in Melbourne for 10 years, despite having no tertiary qualifications, has been jailed for almost a decade.

Nurse, hospital (file picture). Source: istock.com

Raffaele Di Paolo, 61, earlier pleaded guilty to or was found guilty of 51 offences of procuring sexual penetration by fraud, assault, indecent assault and obtaining and trying to obtain property by deception.

