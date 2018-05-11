 

Man who pretended to be gynaecologist in Melbourne jailed for nearly a decade

AAP

A fake gynaecologist who passed himself off as a fertility specialist in Melbourne for 10 years, despite having no tertiary qualifications, has been jailed for almost a decade.

Nurse hospital generic

Nurse, hospital (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Raffaele Di Paolo, 61, earlier pleaded guilty to or was found guilty of 51 offences of procuring sexual penetration by fraud, assault, indecent assault and obtaining and trying to obtain property by deception.

In sentencing him today to nine years and six months in jail, with a non- parole period of six-and-a-half years, Victorian County Court Judge Bill Stuart labelled Di Paolo a "charlatan who has no insight and no remorse".

