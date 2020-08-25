Man positive with Covid-19 arrested at Brisbane Airport after trying to cross border

A Victorian man with Covid-19 has been arrested at Brisbane Airport trying to enter Queensland.

This electron microscope image shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. Source: Associated Press

Victorian authorities had been trying to find him after he tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago.

He was intercepted by police at the airport after arriving on the 9.19am flight on Monday (local time) and could be charged after further investigation.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the case demonstrates how her hard border policy is working to contain the virus.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man, who was trying to get into Queensland illegally," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our border measures and the fact that they are working."

The premier said contact tracing would be conducted on passengers on the flight and some may need to self-quarantine.

Queensland recorded another two Covid-19 cases in 24 hours to 9am, with the total number of active cases reaching 28.

One case was an 18-year-old student at Staines Memorial College at Redbank Plains.

The school has closed indefinitely after another student tested positive on Sunday night and all 600 students are being screened.

The second case was a 37-year-old male nurse who worked at Ipswich Hospital.

The man felt abdominal pain and decided to get tested as a precaution.

Health Minister Steven Miles thanked the nurse for his exemplary actions.

"It underlines how we can all do the right thing by monitoring our health and if we have any symptoms at all that of any cause for concern we can go an get tests," he said.

The health minister said 7489 had been conducted in 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, down from more than 6865 in the previous 24 hours.

Health restrictions remain in place preventing more than 10 people gathering in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, the Gold Coast, South Burnett and Goondiwindi without a Covid-19 safety plan.