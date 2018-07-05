Man poisoned by Novichok in England conscious, hospital officials say

Hospital officials say they've seen an improvement in a man poisoned in a nerve agent attack in southwestern England.

Salisbury Hospital said overnight that Charlie Rowley has experienced a "small but significant improvement" and is now conscious.

The 45-year old is in critical but stable condition.

The hospital says in a statement that "while this is welcome news, clearly we are not out of the woods yet. Charlie is still very unwell."

Rowley's partner, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.