TODAY |

Man pleads guilty to throwing boy, five, from from third floor balcony of US mall

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A man who reportedly told investigators that he went to the Mall of America "looking for someone to kill" pleaded guilty today to throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony and faces 19 years in prison.

Emmanuel Aranda, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack. The child suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones but survived.

Aranda, 24, will be sentenced June 3. His plea deal calls for prosecutors to drop an aggravated-circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison. Prosecutor Cheri Ann Townsend said the boy's family supports the deal.

Aranda was arrested moments after the attack as he waited to board a light-rail train at the mall, and police say he had quickly admitted to it.

A criminal complaint filed soon after the attack said Aranda told police he was angry at being rejected by women at the mall and was "looking for someone to kill" when he went there that day.

He had two past convictions for assaults at the mall, both in 2015, and had been banned from the property at one point. Court records showed that Aranda had been ordered to undergo psychological evaluation or treatment after those attacks.

His attorney, Paul Sellers, previously said Aranda had been in mental health court in the past. But he said after today's hearing that Aranda was mentally competent enough to proceed in the attempted murder case.

"He is competent, clearly. I wouldn't be able to go forward with the plea if he wasn't competent," Sellers said.

He added that it was "absolutely, 100%" Aranda's decision to plead guilty.

"He went into the courtroom and accepted full responsibility," Sellers said. Barring "something unbelievably unusual," Aranda will be out of prison in about 12 years, he said.

Aranda spoke quietly during the hearing while giving yes-or-no answers to questions aimed at making sure he understood what he was admitting.

The child plunged almost 12 metres and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. Authorities have not released the boy's name and say his family requested privacy. His family released a statement in late April saying the boy was alert and no longer in critical condition. Yesterday, the family said he has continued to heal.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Becky Aranda said her son Emmanuel is mentally ill, in the wake of the shocking incident that saw the five-year-old suffer multiple broken bones. Source: APTN
    More From
    World
    North America
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    WhatsApp.

    Spyware by 'advanced cyber actor' infects targeted mobiles through WhatsApp

    Four people killed in mid-air floatplane collision in Alaska
    President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

    Trump vows to send US astronauts back to the moon with NASA funding boost
    00:27
    Mr Morrison, a Pentacostal Christian, wouldn’t answer whether he personally believes gay people go to hell.

    Australian PM Scott Morrison says gay people don't go to hell after being accused of dodging question