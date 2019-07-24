TODAY |

Man pleads guilty to posing as teen basketball player at Texas school, groping 14-year-old girl

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to probation today after pleading guilty to posing as a 17-year-old student so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school and groping a 14-year-old girl.

Under a deal with Dallas County prosecutors, Sidney Gilstrap-Portley received six years' probation for indecency with a child and record tampering.

Authorities say Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a Hurricane Harvey evacuee and exploited a Dallas school district policy for disaster victims.

Gilstrap-Portley had played basketball for North Mesquite High School in a Dallas suburb before graduating in 2011. He then played one season at Dallas Christian College.

Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley posed as 17-year-old Rashun Richardson. He first enrolled at Skyline High School before eventually shifting to Hillcrest High School, where he starred in the Hillcrest Panthers 11-10 season in 2017-18 and was voted a district offensive player of the year by the district's high school coaches.

He also dated the 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.

Gilstrap-Portley's cover was blown in May 2018 after one of his former North Mesquite coaches recognised him when he played in a tournament the month before.

The explosive revelation made national headlines and rated coverage in such publications as Esquire and Sports Illustrated.

In a television interview after Gilstrap-Portley's exposure, his father said his son, who had a fiancée and a young child, wanted to reboot his life.

"He made errors. There was no ill-intent," Sidney Portley told WFAA-TV in Dallas. "We apologise for that happening. It was mis-channeled determination. His passion is basketball. He tried to push 'rewind' in his life."

Sidney Gilstrap-Portley, 26, leaves the 291st District Court after pleading guilty to three felony charges of tampering with a government record and one charge of indecency with a child. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
Protestors block Wellington intersection, march to Parliament over Ihumātao housing development
3
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
4
That’s according to Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff.
Two streets, two countries, one winner: Was the world's new steepest street wrongly measured?
5
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:41
The Brexit Party leader wished the incoming UK PM well, but has his doubts he’ll deliver on his Brexit promises.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage doubtful Boris Johnson can deliver on promises
00:49
World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands says work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff.

Twelve killed in rebel attacks in Congo's Ebola outbreak region

Man arrested for lingering near Taylor Swift's home with metal bat, crowbar
00:25
Authorities estimate the tusks have come from nearly 300 pachyderms.

Outlawed tusks from about 300 African elephants, worth nearly $19m, seized in Singapore