Man pleads guilty to murder of Tongan human rights activist

The man accused of causing the death of Tongan human rights activist Polikalepo "Poli" Kefu has pleaded guilty.
Inoke Siolongo Filivaolelei Tonga was arrested and charged with Poli Kefu's death in May.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at the Nuku'alofa Supreme Court on Thursday.
He will be sentenced on October 6th.
Matangi Tonga reported Poli Kefu died after being hit with a rock.
It said Poli Kefu, who hailed from Lapaha, was not only a respected Tonga Red Cross communications officer, but was president of the Tonga Leitis Association.
He was also recognised for his work as a LGBTQIA+ rights advocate in Tonga and the region.
The accused, Tonga, who was living in Halaleva at the time of the incident, is originally from Fungamisi, Vava'u.