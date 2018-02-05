Man planned to kidnap Lana Del Rey with a knife, police say

US authorities have arrested a man who threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey in Florida.

The man was carrying a knife when he was arrested Friday local time (Saturday NZT) before Del Ray's concert at the Amway Centre in Orlando.

Orlando Police said on Twitter that the man was identified as Michael Hunt, 43, and that he was charged with aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

The police department received a tip about the man's intentions the day before, and that he was arrested a block away from the show venue.