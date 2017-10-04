Man named as 'person of interest' in Las Vegas mass shooting case comes forward

An Arizona man named in court documents as a "person of interest" during the investigation of the worst mass shooting in modern US history said today he had met the shooter one time and sold ammunition to him.

Douglas Haig told The Associated Press that he had been contacted earlier by investigators in the case.

Speaking at his suburban home in Mesa, Mr Haig said he planned to hold a news conference later this week to answer questions about his name surfacing in the investigation.

"I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," Mr Haig said without disclosing any details. Police say Paddock was the gunman and killed himself as officers converged on him.

A law enforcement official has said that Paddock bought 1,000 rounds of tracer ammunition from a private seller he met at a Phoenix gun show.

The official spoke anonymously because they weren't authorised to disclose case information. It was not immediately clear if that person was Mr Haig.

Records show Mr Haig owns Specialised Military Ammunition LLC. The company's website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now "closed indefinitely."

Mr Haig's name emerged by mistake today when court documents were released nearly four months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The documents did not disclose why authorities considered Mr Haig a person of interest in the shooting.

Police officials did not respond to telephone, text and email messages about Mr Haig from AP. FBI and US attorney's office spokeswomen in Las Vegas declined to comment.

The documents show that early in the investigation, police believed Paddock must have had help.

"Given the magnitude of the incident, it is reasonable to believe multiple suspects and months of planning were involved in this premeditated massacre," said one search warrant request submitted to a judge nine days after the shooting stopped.

However, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo released a preliminary report on Jan. 19 saying police and the FBI believe Paddock acted alone before he killed himself as police closed in.