Man missing from beach while caring for young disabled boy in Australia

Associated Press
A search is continuing along Adelaide's coastline for a 22-year-old man who went missing while caring for a young disabled boy.

Nischal Ghimire was last seen about 4pm yesterday (6pm Thursdsay NZT) after collecting the 10-year-old from his home and taking him to the beach.

The pair were reported missing early this morning with the boy found soon after, wandering unhurt along the Glenelg Beach Esplanade.

From the child's appearance, police believe the pair had been swimming but Inspector Sandy Morey said because of the boy's disability officers had been unable to speak with him.

"So we're not able to get any information from him about what actually happened," Insp Morey said.

The man's car was found parked at the beach, but so far an extensive search by foot, air and on the sea has failed to find him.

Insp Morey said despite the man's disappearance there was no evidence of foul play.

"There's no indication of anything of that nature. The boy has a disability but there's no indication of any harm to him at all," he said.

"The young man is employed to care for the boy, so there's nothing untoward about them being together."

Missing man Nischal Ghimire. Source: Supplied
