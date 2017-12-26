Man mauled by crocodile in North Queensland

A man has been mauled by a crocodile in a remote part of Queensland.



The man, in his 50s, suffered major hand and leg injuries in the attack at Shelburne near the tip of Cape York Peninsula.



It's unclear exactly where he was attacked or whether he was in the sea or a waterway at the time.



The attack happened just before 8pm New Zealand time on Sunday and the man was flown to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition, the ambulance service said.

