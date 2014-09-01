 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man kills two children, injures mother with kitchen knife in China

share

Source:

Associated Press

A 29-year-old man using a kitchen knife attacked three boys and a mother near a school in Shanghai today, killing two of the children, police said.

Knife.

The suspect carried out the attack around 11:30am (local time) and was caught by police with the help of passers-by, the Xuhui district public security office said in a notice on its official Sina Weibo microblog page. Two of the boys died at the hospital.

Another boy and the woman survived and did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man, surnamed Huang, had arrived in Shanghai earlier this month and was unemployed. It said he carried out the attack "to take revenge on society". The man could not be reached for comment.

Because Chinese law tightly restricts the sale and possession of firearms, mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Perpetrators of similar attacks in the past have been described as mentally ill or bearing grudges against society.

Many of those incidents have occurred at schools, including several in 2010 in which nearly 20 children were killed, prompting a response from top government officials and leading many schools to beef up security.

Related

Asia

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

00:45
2
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

What We Do In The Shadows TVNZ spin-off Wellington Paranormal: Trailer released

3
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

01:01
4
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

5
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 