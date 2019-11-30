Man who killed two in London Bridge attack an ex-prisoner with ties to Islamic terror groups: reports

British media citing security sources reported that the attacker who fatally stabbed two people in London was an ex-prisoner with links to Islamic extremist groups.
BBC and Sky News were among the outlets reporting the details late Friday (local time). The Times of London says the attacker stabbed people at a criminology conference in London that he was attending.
Officials would not confirm those details, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had "long argued" that it was a "mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early.”
Johnson, who chaired a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee late Friday, said more police would be patrolling the streets “for reassurance purposes.”