Man who killed two in London Bridge attack an ex-prisoner with ties to Islamic terror groups: reports

Source:  Associated Press

British media citing security sources reported that the attacker who fatally stabbed two people in London was an ex-prisoner with links to Islamic extremist groups.

Police secured the bridge hours after the man suspected of stabbing several people was shot dead by police. Source: Associated Press

BBC and Sky News were among the outlets reporting the details late Friday (local time). The Times of London says the attacker stabbed people at a criminology conference in London that he was attending.

The bystanders were scene tackling the suspect before police shot him dead. Source: Associated Press

Officials would not confirm those details, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had "long argued" that it was a "mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early.”

The British PM thanked police and emergency services for their actions at the scene. Source: Associated Press

Johnson, who chaired a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee late Friday, said more police would be patrolling the streets “for reassurance purposes.”

