Man who killed two Belgian police officers and bystander in Liege suspected of death the night before

Belgium's interior minister says the gunman murdered a former prisoner he met while he was in jail.
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

Bailyn Sullivan blitzed the Japanese defenders in the first spell on day one of the Rugby Championship U20s tournament.

Japan no match for Baby Blacks as NZ start World Rugby U20s championship campaign with emphatic victory

More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse coach Anthony Peden, who stepped down today, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

Prayer Ready, 14, died in 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.


 
