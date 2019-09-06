Man killed in hour-long shootout with officers outside Sydney police station

A man has been shot dead outside a western Sydney police station after he opened fire on officers, ending an hour-long shotgun rampage that saw two stations and a suburban home come under fire.

Police say the man drove to Penrith Police Station just after 9.30pm (11.30pm NZT) yesterday, approached a police vehicle and started shooting from a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun.

Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said officers had "no choice" but to return fire and the man was killed.

"This is a very unusual event and his criminality was extreme," Deputy Commissioner Loy told 2GB today.

Media reports have identified the gunman as 32-year-old bodybuilder Daniel King.

The rampage began when he opened fire on a home - reported to be the home of his estranged girlfriend Stacey Taylor - on Quakers Road, Marayong, about 8.45pm (10.45pm NZT).

Ms Taylor says she is seven months pregnant with King's child.

She told the Seven Network she was at home with family, and she looked out of the window and saw King brandishing a gun and heard shots as well.

"The threats were him saying that he'd actually hired a hit person to bash me and stab me in the stomach to make me lose my baby so I wasn't pregnant any more," she said.

King then drove to St Marys Police Station and fired into that building about 9.15pm (11.15pm NZT), before arriving at Penrith and exchanging gunfire with police.

Witness footage posted online showed him falling to the ground after being shot multiple times.

The woman filming the footage from a nearby building can be heard screaming "Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!" as the shots ring out.

Mick Lumtin, who was hosting a trivia night at a nearby pub, told the Seven Network that police asked the man to put down his weapon before "there was just a ray of shots going out".

"I don't know, maybe 14 or 15 shots, pretty loud," he said.

Local resident Roy told Nine News he heard the sound of gunfire.

"I heard three loud bangs. It sounded like it was fire crackers," he said.

"You wouldn't think it would happen with a police station right next door."

A male constable suffered pellet wounds to the back of the head and was taken to Westmead Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several other officers suffered minor injuries that were not gunshot-related.

A critical incident investigation team from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation also will be subject to independent review.

Penrith Police Station and St Marys Police Station will be closed until further notice.

Deputy Commissioner Loy said the officers involved were shaken, but had also reflected on how lucky they were not to be killed.