Man jailed after attempting to steal Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A UK judge has sentenced a man to four years for attempting to steal one of the original copies of the the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral in England.

Mark Royden has been jailed for attempting to steal a version of the Magna Carta which he believed was a fake. Source: Associated Press

Mark Royden, from Canterbury, Kent, was convicted today of using a hammer to try to smash the security case holding the document at Salisbury Cathedral on October 25, 2018.

Royden failed to break the protective glass, and was tackled moments later by tourists and cathedral staff.

“Magna Carta is a document of huge importance to our country and many other countries that share our democratic traditions,” Judge Richard Parkes said in passing the sentence. “This was a determined attempt on a document of huge historical importance.”

The judge praised the “courageous” acts of visitors and staff members who apprehended Royden including tourists Matthew and Alexis Delcambre of New Iberia, Louisiana.

Matthew Delcambre told The Associated Press at the time of the theft attempt that he and his wife were sightseeing in the southwestern English city when she saw a man coming out of the disabled persons bathroom with a hammer.

Salisbury Cathedral's 1215 copy of the Magna Carta is installed in a glass display cabinet in 2015 to mark the 800th anniversary of the sealing of Magna Carta at Runnymede. Source: Associated Press

After she tried to alert others, Delcambre and other bystanders banded together to try to hold the thief back behind the doors of the cathedral's Chapter House.

When the thief pushed past them, Delcambre gave chase into an outer courtyard. He grabbed the man’s arm near the courtyard gate and knocked away the hammer. A church employee tackled Royden and held him down.

“It wasn’t me by myself,” Delcambre said. “It was completely a group effort.”

Defence attorney Nicholas Cotter said a car accident in 1991 had “tragically” affected Royden, causing him brain damage and leading him to be the subject of a court protection order.