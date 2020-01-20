Man isolated in Brisbane over fears he has China's deadly coronavirus

One man is in isolation at a Brisbane home over fears he may have contracted the deadly coronavirus while in China.

Source: Breakfast

Queensland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed today the man has been tested for the illness but the results were still unknown.

An Australian doctor ordered the tests when the man presented with flu-like symptoms after returning home from visiting the city of Wuhan.



The virus has killed at least four people and infected about 220 in Asia after the outbreak was first detected in December.



Anyone who has returned from China with respiratory issues should go straight to their doctor, Dr Young said as she urged vigilance.



"There is no vaccine for this virus and we don't see one on the horizon," Dr Young said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) says it is not implementing screening at the New Zealand border at this time as, "Unlike Australia, there are no direct flights between Wuhan and New Zealand."

However the MOH has asked DHB public health staff to ensure copies of the health advice card, in both Chinese (simplified) and Chinese (traditional) are available at international points of entry.

"This provides general advice on symptoms of concern and advises ill travellers to call Healthline (for free) and mention their travel history. Healthline will triage any symptomatic callers," an MOH spokesperson told 1 NEWS.