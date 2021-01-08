Man who invaded Nancy Pelosi's office during US Capitol riot to be put under house arrest

An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the US Capitol last week was put under house arrest today as he awaits trial.

Arkansas resident Richard Barnett. Source: Associated Press

US Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann set a US$5,000 (NZ$7004) bond for Richard Barnett, and confined him to his home in Gravette, Arkansas, with a GPS monitor to track his location. Wiedemann also prohibited Barnett from using the internet or having contact with anyone else who participated in the January 6 violence.

Federal prosecutors indicated the Justice Department planned to appeal the order and asked Wiedemann to stay her decision. Barnett was set to be released tomorrow.

Barnett was among supporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol. Five people died because of the protest and violence, including a Capitol police officer.

Barnett is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun. Barnett also is charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property.

He surrendered voluntarily January 8 to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Bentonville, Arkansas, and has remained in the Washington County jail since then.