Man injured outside US Embassy in Beijing after small homemade device he was holding explodes

Associated Press
Chinese police said the explosion outside the US Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.

Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.

The police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

No other injuries were reported.

A 26-year-old man who was wielding the device was the only person injured in the incident.
Barnaby Joyce sexual harassment accuser slams delay releasing investigation's findings

AAP
The woman who made a sexual harassment complaint about Barnaby Joyce has called for the investigation's findings to be released, saying she's "extremely frustrated" by the delay.

Former West Australian rural woman of the year Catherine Marriott in February made a formal complaint to the Nationals' federal executive about the party's then federal leader.

Ms Marriott's lawyer Emma Salerno says her client wants closure after enduring national scrutiny over an issue she wanted kept confidential.

"After more than five months of cooperation and respectfully waiting on the outcome of the investigation, we are now extremely frustrated by the National Party's ability to deal with this issue in a timely manner," Ms Salerno said in a statement.

"We call on the National Party to not only release the findings of their investigation as a priority, but also their sexual harassment policy as a minimum to protect women, such as Catherine, who make allegations of sexual harassment."

The sexual harassment complaint became public amid a political storm engulfing Mr Joyce which was sparked by his affair with former staffer Vikki Campion.

At the time, Mr Joyce conceded the sexual misconduct allegation was the final straw causing him to resign as deputy prime minister.

Ms Salerno said Ms Marriott requested the Nationals conduct a formal and confidential investigation to prevent inappropriate behaviour towards women in the future.

"In this time Catherine has assisted the National Party's inquiry into her allegations and on several occasions, at her personal expense, met with the National Party executive to contribute towards the development of a sexual harassment and discrimination policy," Ms Salerno said.

Barnaby Joyce.
Barnaby Joyce.
Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pick-axe

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed today and a man was later arrested.

Austin Clay was held for investigation of felony vandalism, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A pick-axe was found at the scene on Hollywood Boulevard.

The star, which recognises Mr Trump for his work on the reality show The Apprentice, will be covered for several days as the Hollywood Historic Trust repairs it.

Tourists gathered around the star this morning, with some taking pieces of broken stone.

The star was previously vandalised with a sledgehammer and pick-axe days before the November 2016 election.

A man was arrested following reports of vandalism around 3.30am this morning.
