Man injured after falling down abandoned NSW mine shaft

Source:  AAP

A 53-year-old man who fell 10 metres down a disused mine shaft into water in the NSW central tablelands has been airlifted to hospital suffering multiple injuries.

The man was riding a trail bike with a group through Sunny Corner State Forest, 36 kilometres west of Lithgow, before emergency services were called about 10.30am today.

Police said the man stopped to inspect an opening near the Turpins Fire Trail and entered a tunnel before a section gave way beneath him.

He was lifted out of the mine shaft about midday local time and treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital for treatment of suspected broken ankles, a dislocated shoulder, internal injuries and bruising.

