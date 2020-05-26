Man in wheelchair robbed in Sydney CBD after withdrawing cash



Police are investigating the robbery of a wheelchair-bound man in Sydney's CBD.

The disabled man, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George Street ATM in Haymarket about 11.45am on Sunday.

In CCTV footage released by police as part of an appeal for information, the 42-year-old can be seen entering the enclosed area of the ATM as two males sit near the cash machine.

After withdrawing cash, the wheelchair-bound man was approached by one of the men who snatched the cash from his hands.

Both men then fled the bank on foot, and were last seen running north along George Street.