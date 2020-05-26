TODAY |

Man in wheelchair robbed in Sydney CBD after withdrawing cash

Source:  1 NEWS / AAP


Police are investigating the robbery of a wheelchair-bound man in Sydney's CBD.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The who has cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George Street ATM on May 24 Source: NSW Police

The disabled man, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George Street ATM in Haymarket about 11.45am on Sunday.

In CCTV footage released by police as part of an appeal for information, the 42-year-old can be seen entering the enclosed area of the ATM as two males sit near the cash machine.

After withdrawing cash, the wheelchair-bound man was approached by one of the men who snatched the cash from his hands.

Both men then fled the bank on foot, and were last seen running north along George Street.

The 42-year-old man was not hurt. He was assisted by a man and a woman in the moments after the robbery.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
14:08
Todd Muller commits to National's pledge to raise superannuation age, bring back oil and gas exploration
2
Pair jailed for life for kidnap, torture and fatal hanging of 17-year-old in South Auckland
3
Elon Musk and Grimes forced to change their son's name to comply with California law
4
Todd Muller's first question to PM as Opposition leader focuses on Government's support for small businesses
5
Taranaki photographer spent weeks befriending rare white fantail to get amazing shots
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:42

More than 100 surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine waiting to be claimed as pandemic halts travel

US company to begin human trials in Australia for Covid-19 vaccine

02:19

Holiday weekend marking start of US summer sees hordes of people disregard social distancing rules
00:31

Adviser to Boris Johnson heckled after bizarre explanation for multiple lockdown breaches