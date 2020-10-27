TODAY |

Man in Wales protests Covid-19 lockdown by doing shopping in his underwear

Source:  Associated Press

A man in Wales attempted to shop at a supermarket wearing only underwear and a face mask over the weekend, in protest over the Welsh government's coronavirus lockdown ban on supermarkets selling items deemed non-essential.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man in Wales on Saturday attempted to shop wearing only underwear and a face mask, in protest over the Welsh government's coronavirus lockdown. Source: Associated Press

Security officers in the Tesco store stopped Chris Noden as he attempted to enter - as his wife who filmed the video can be heard protesting about the measures.

The ban is part of new restrictions in Wales under a so-called "firebreak" lockdown which began at 6pm on Friday 23 October and will end on Monday 9 November.

Under the measures, non-essential retail including clothes shops, furniture shops and car dealerships must shut.

Stores like Tesco and other supermarkets which sell a variety of products can only sell items deemed essential.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mountain biker catches glimpse of the mysterious South Island big cat
2
Experts look at young woman's death as they consider restrictions on sale of paracetamol
3
Four Solomon Islanders returning home on flight from NZ test positive for Covid-19
4
Gruelling campaign, landslide election loss took a personal toll, Judith Collins admits
5
Narrow doors mean $4 billion Australian army choppers can't shoot when troops abseil from aircraft
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Narrow doors mean $4 billion Australian army choppers can't shoot when troops abseil from aircraft

Study into antibody drug's effect on Covid-19 patients ended by US officials
01:32

Man leaps 40m from helicopter into sea in free jump world record attempt

00:24

Watch: Australian reporter 'unflappable' as magpie swoops in for peck, moments away from going on-air