Man in Wales protests Covid-19 lockdown by doing shopping in his underwear

A man in Wales attempted to shop at a supermarket wearing only underwear and a face mask over the weekend, in protest over the Welsh government's coronavirus lockdown ban on supermarkets selling items deemed non-essential.

Security officers in the Tesco store stopped Chris Noden as he attempted to enter - as his wife who filmed the video can be heard protesting about the measures.

The ban is part of new restrictions in Wales under a so-called "firebreak" lockdown which began at 6pm on Friday 23 October and will end on Monday 9 November.

Under the measures, non-essential retail including clothes shops, furniture shops and car dealerships must shut.