Man in his 20s becomes Australia's youngest Covid-19 victim after dying in Victoria

A man in his 20s has died of coronavirus in Victoria, making him Australia's youngest victim.

He's among 14 Victorians to have died from Covid-19, while the state has recorded 372 new cases, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed today.

The deaths take the state's toll to 289 and the national toll to 375.

The other victims are three women and two men in their 80s and four women and four men in their 90s.

Twelve of the 14 fatalities are linked to aged care outbreaks.

Two Victorian men in their 30s had been the nation's previous youngest deaths.

There remain 659 people in hospital in the state and 41 in intensive care, with 26 of those on a ventilator.

Victoria continues to ramp up testing sites to capture Covid-19's spread, opening new ones in Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo but Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the state may well have seen its peak.

"It's still to play out - stage four will only show in the numbers over the next few days," Prof Sutton told reporters today.

"These are still the effect of mask wearing and stage three so that is encouraging; we've turned the corner with those interventions and we should see a further driving down of transmission with stage four restrictions.

"I'm confident we've seen the peak but it's got to come down quickly."

Melbourne remains in stage four lockdown with a night curfew, mandatory mask wearing and workplace shutdowns until September 13.

The rest of Victoria is in stage three lockdown.

The state still has more than 3100 mystery cases, with a significant proportion of them 20- to 29-year-olds.

Mr Andrews said many in that age group were among those still allowed to work and move through the community under the current lockdown.

"They are the people doing the shopping, working in permitted industries, going out, those who are out and about for lawful reasons," he said.