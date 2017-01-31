'Man in the hat' who escaped Brussels Airport before the attack charged

Mohamed Abrini, the "man in the hat" who escaped from the Brussels Airport just before a deadly suicide attack there has been charged in France over links to the November 13 attacks in Paris.

Mohamed Abrini, who escaped form the Brussels airport before the deadly attack has been charged in France today. Source: Associated Press

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that Abrini was charged overnight with belonging to a terrorist organisation, complicity in explosives manufacturing and transportation, and other allegations linked to the November 13, 2015, attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris.

Abrini, a Belgian, is accused of a role in the Islamic State cell that also attacked Brussels on March 22.

Surveillance cameras filmed him alongside two suicide bombers who later detonated their explosives in the Brussels airport.