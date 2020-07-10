Man in Fiji who caught Covid-19 from unknown source believed to have infected two doctors

Fiji is tonight facing its "worst case scenario" as a critically ill Covid-19 patient who caught the virus from an unknown source is feared to have been infectious for some time.

Lautoka Hospital, Fiji.

The 55-year old-man is in intensive care at Lautoka Hospital and military and police have surrounded and locked down the facility with around 400 staff and patients quarantined inside.

Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says the 55-year-old man had been at the hospital for a surgical procedure on the April 19.

It’s believed he infected two doctors there who tested positive in the last two days.

Medical authorities are now tracking down all hospital staff and have turned the hospital into a full time Covid-19 facility.

Dr Fong says wards are being converted into intensive care units for more cases that are now inevitable.

"Our first priority is to contain the cases we know to prevent the hospital becoming ground zero for further outbreak," he said.

The second community case announced tonight has been linked to the original cluster.