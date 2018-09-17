Man hospitalised in Germany with serious injuries after camel bites him in face

A 54-year-old man has been hospitalised in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said today.

Camel file photo. Source: istock.com

The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on yesterday and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.

Police characterised the injuries as “serious” and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.