Man holding mother's decapitated head stabs store checkout clerk in US

A man killed his mother on Mother's Day at a rural Oregon home, then showed up at a grocery store in a nearby town carrying a decapitated human head and began stabbing a checkout clerk before being subdued, authorities said today.

Joshua Webb. Source: Associated Press

Officers determined the head the man was carrying belonged to his mother, the Sandy Police Department said.

An autopsy was underway today on the body of Tina Marie Webb, 59, the same day that her son, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb, was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder in the case. He has not yet made a court appearance.

The gruesome chain of events unfolded in two tiny, rural towns once known for logging about 48 kilometres south of Portland and sent shock waves through Estacada, where most people knew the white-haired checkout clerk identified as 66-year-old Michael Wagner for his warmth and quick sense of humour.

David Webb, the father of Joshua Lee Webb, sobbed as he struggled to process his wife's death and his son's arrest in one horrible day.

Joshua Webb had vision problems and received Social Security payments, his father said.

He lived at home so his parents could care for him, his father said, adding that they had recently bought him a dog because he wanted one.

His mother had said she believed her son was depressed, but David Webb said he never saw any indication of that when he spoke with his son.

"I never foresaw a problem. If I had I would have stopped it," David Webb said, before bursting into loud sobs during a phone interview with The Associated Press.

"I just can't believe I lost my wife and son in one day. ... I don't know. I wish I did. I wish I had some answers, but I don't. I waited all my life to retire with my wife, and now I can't. That's all I know."

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Webb killed his mother at their rural home, in Colton, about 64 kilometres southeast of Portland on Sunday afternoon local time - Mother's Day .

Webb then showed up at a Thriftway in downtown Estacada to the north. When he entered the small grocery store, he was covered in blood, had a large "kitchen-type" knife and was carrying a severed human head, authorities said.

He began stabbing the grocery store checkout clerk, Wagner, but was quickly overwhelmed by other employees, who held him until police arrived, authorities said.