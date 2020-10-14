TODAY |

Man hiking in Utah films his frightening encounter with wild cougar

Source:  1 NEWS

A man in the US has spoken out following his encounter with a cougar while hiking.

Kyle Burgess said the cougar came "within four feet" of him while out jogging on Slate Canyon, Utah. Source: US ABC

For six minutes, Kyle Burgess filmed the large cat as it stalked him while in Slate Canyon, Utah, on Sunday, US ABC reports.

A one point during the encounter the cougar was only around 1m away from him.

Burgess said he had taken out his phone to film what he believed to be wild kittens when he spotted the cougar.

What he thought were wild kittens were in fact the cougar's cubs.

"I don't feel like dying today," Burgess could be heard saying in the video as he slowly backed away from the animal.

The cougar lunged at him after he briefly turned his back on it.

Burgess then threw a rock at the animal, causing it to flee.

Zoo Miami wildlife expert Ron Magill said the cougar did not pose a real threat, however, saying she was "only defending her cubs".

"She challenged him to back up because if she wanted to eat this guy, she wanted to attack this guy, she would have," he said. 

