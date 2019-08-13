TODAY |

Man held over Sydney stabbing rampage linked with woman's homicide, police say

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A 21-year-old man is expected to be charged after he allegedly killed a woman in an apartment before he went on a stabbing rampage in Sydney's CBD.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Mert Ney is expected to be charged with murder as well as serious assault after he unleashed "terrifying carnage" in the city yesterday afternoon.

Mr Fuller says the rampage was "not currently classed as a terrorist incident" by authorities and the "lone actor" had no links to terrorist organisations.

The 21-year-old did, however, have "some ideologies in relation to terrorism" and the Joint Counter Terrorism Team will examine if the terrorism threat needs to be reassessed.

"There was certainly information found on him about other crimes of mass casualties and mass deaths around the world," Mr Fuller said, adding the material was discovered on a USB drive.

Ney allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old woman in the back at the Hotel CBD and then tried to stab countless others as he wandered the streets before being detained near Wynyard station.

The woman is in a stable condition in hospital.

The body of a 21-year-old woman was subsequently discovered at a Clarence Street apartment with Mr Fuller stating the homicide and stabbing were linked.

Mr Fuller said Ney was at the apartment for "business purposes". It's been reported the 21-year-old victim was a sex worker.

Video footage shows Ney, who was armed with a large butcher's knife, yelling "Allahu Akbar" while wandering the CBD.

The Marayong man, who has spent the night under police guard in hospital, had a history of mental health issues.

Mr Fuller was asked about reports Ney may have absconded from a mental health facility before "breaking" on Tuesday.

"If I was forced to make a call ... the evidence all points to that," he replied.

Three members of the public who gave chase and detained the attacker using chairs and a milk crate were described by the commissioner as "highest order heroes".

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man has described through tears how his brother and a stranger "bravely" held down a knife-wielding man using a milk crate and chairs. Source: Nine

Superintendent Gavin Wood said the men's intervention had stopped other people from being hurt and described them as "significantly brave".

Mr Fuller said while police weren't looking for any other offenders they couldn't discount coming across other crime scenes as the investigation continues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier video showed the man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD jumping on a car. Source: Channel 7
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers.
Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties
2
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
3
A man has described through tears how his brother and a stranger "bravely" held down a knife-wielding man using a milk crate and chairs.
Shaken, teary witness explains how he helped chase down Sydney stabbing spree suspect
4
It's a figure that even the AA, which supports the use of red-light cameras, says is concerning.
NZ's highest-earning red light camera rakes in nearly $650,000 in fines in first year
5
Earlier video showed the man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD jumping on a car.
Brave Sydney bystanders use milk crate, chairs to pin man accused of unprovoked stabbing attack
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ebola no longer considered 'incurable' after treatment breakthroughs

Family of slain Whanganui woman express horror at her brutal death - 'Can't understand why this happened to her'
The man hit a pedestrian while fleeing from police in New Brighton yesterday.

Man charged over Christchurch high-speed police chase was trying to return to gang patch

Murderer and former neo-Nazi gang member hands himself in to Christchurch police