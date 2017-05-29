 

Man has fingertip bitten off in pub fight

A man has had the tip of his finger bitten off after he tried to stop handbags being stolen at a hotel in Sydney's southwest.

Police say both men were at a bar on Railway Street in Campbelltown last night when the reckless wounding incident took place.

A 42-year-old man was allegedly trying to steal handbags off a table when he was confronted by a 47-year-old man.

"There was an altercation between the men and other patrons during which it is alleged the 47-year-old man had the tip of his finger bitten off," police said in a statement.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Liverpool hospital for treatment while the 42-year-old was arrested for questioning by police.

