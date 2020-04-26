TODAY |

Man flees on in-line skates after robbing Dunkin’ Donuts store in New York

Source:  Associated Press

A robber wearing in-line skates skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island in New York, police said.

An unidentified man in New York escaped on roller blades after committing a robbery. Source: Associated Press

Nassau County police said the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50pm on Friday, local time, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen heading in the direction of a Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said. The Dunkin’ Donuts clerk wasn't hurt.

Along with the skates, the suspect was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue sweatpants, red beanie cap and — in light of the coronavirus crisis — surgical mask, black rubber gloves, police said.

No arrests have been made.

World
Crime and Justice
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealanders onboard Covid-19 mercy flight from Buenos Aires to Melbourne
2
What will Covid-19 Alert Level 3 mean for people aged over 70?
3
Fast food outlets gear up for flood of customers as Alert Level 3 looms
4
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
5
Home of man charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died vandalised with death threat
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Belgium Government to provide citizens with free face mask when lockdown eases

Brazil's hospitals, morgues, cemeteries overwhelmed as Covid-19 takes hold

Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoes abortion legislation
00:49

China rejects call for probe into origins of Covid-19