Man flees on in-line skates after robbing Dunkin’ Donuts store in New York

A robber wearing in-line skates skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island in New York, police said.

Nassau County police said the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50pm on Friday, local time, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen heading in the direction of a Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said. The Dunkin’ Donuts clerk wasn't hurt.

Along with the skates, the suspect was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue sweatpants, red beanie cap and — in light of the coronavirus crisis — surgical mask, black rubber gloves, police said.