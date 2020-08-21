Man finds needles in strawberries at Brisbane Woolworths

Needles have been found in strawberries bought at a Woolworths in southeast Queensland, sparking a police investigation.

Strawberries (file picture). Source: istock.com

Logan man Raymond Kelly has said he found the needles in two strawberries while preparing school lunch for his six-year-old daughter on Thursday.

"I was gutted, my daughter could have choked on that," Mr Kelly told Seven News.

A police spokesman confirmed to AAP today they had received reports of two incidents of contamination at the Meadowbrook store in Brisbane, and investigations were ongoing.

The Woolworths has since removed the product from it's shelves and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A national food safety frenzy was sparked in September 2018 with strawberries stripped from shelves nationwide after needles were reportedly discovered in the fruit.