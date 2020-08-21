TODAY |

Man finds needles in strawberries at Brisbane Woolworths

Needles have been found in strawberries bought at a Woolworths in southeast Queensland, sparking a police investigation.

Logan man Raymond Kelly has said he found the needles in two strawberries while preparing school lunch for his six-year-old daughter on Thursday.

"I was gutted, my daughter could have choked on that," Mr Kelly told Seven News.

A police spokesman confirmed to AAP today they had received reports of two incidents of contamination at the Meadowbrook store in Brisbane, and investigations were ongoing.

The Woolworths has since removed the product from it's shelves and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A national food safety frenzy was sparked in September 2018 with strawberries stripped from shelves nationwide after needles were reportedly discovered in the fruit.

Queensland woman My Ut Trinh appeared in court in June charged over a string of contamination cases which police said at the time had led to a string of alleged copycat offences.

