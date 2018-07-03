 

Man who fell off cruise ship found after 22 hours in the water near Cuba

Associated Press

A cruise ship worker who went overboard and apparently had to tread water for 22 hours is in a stable condition, a day after being rescued by another passing cruise ship.

The Norwegian Getaway cruise ship.

Source: Dickelbers/Wikimedia Commons

According to the US Coast Guard the 33-year-old man went overboard at around 3.20pm local time on Saturday from the Norwegian Getaway, 28 miles north west of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

"It was nothing short of miraculous," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

The agency suspended the search on Saturday evening after hours of searching, but a cabin steward from the Carnival Glory spotted the crew member in the water at around 1.20pm on Sunday.

Carnival spokeswoman AnnMarie Matthews said the man did not have any safety device on when he was picked up by the Carnival Glory and they "can only surmise that he was likely treading water the entire time".

"Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer," Ms Duffy said.

Norwegian said in a statement that the Miami-based cruise line is "extremely thankful" to Carnival Cruise Line, also based in Miami.

"We are so happy to know that the individual is safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family," the Norwegian statement said.

The Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday. The Glory continued on to Cozumel on a seven-day cruise.

