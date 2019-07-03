Man who fell to death from plane into London garden landed next to sunbather

The body of a man who fell from a plane bound for Heathrow Airport landed in a London garden, next to where a person was sunbathing.

A photo obtained by the BBC shows extensive damage to a concrete path in the residential property's garden.

A neighbour told the BBC the body hit the ground just one metre from where a man who rents the property was sunbathing.

The man who died is believed to have been a stowaway, and fell from the undercarriage of a Kenya Airways jet as it approached Heathrow Airport after a nine-hour flight from Nairobi.

He has not yet been identified. Police said a post-mortem would be held to determine the cause of death.

But, speaking to the BBC, aviation expert Alastair Rosenchein said stowaways on flights put themselves at great risk, including battling freezing temperatures, little oxygen and possibly being crushed by the undercarriage.