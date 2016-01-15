Man feared eaten by crocodile emerges alive after three-week ordeal in Queensland rainforest

A man feared eaten by a crocodile has been found alive after three weeks living on nuts and berries in Queensland's Daintree rainforest.

Crocodile (File picture) Source: istock.com

Victorian man Milan Lemic disappeared on December 23 after walking away from his bogged ute at Bairds Crossing near the Upper Daintree village.

A passerby who came across the stranded man offered to help and drove to a nearby property to get a tractor.

But when the Good Samaritan returned just 20 minutes later Mr Lemic was gone, sparking initial fears the 25-year-old may have been taken by a crocodile.

Mr Lemic was found safe yesterday afternoon and has told police he went for a walk while waiting for the man to return but got lost.

He's in remarkably good condition given how long he spent in the densely rainforested area.

He was found on the Creb Track north of where he was last seen.

"He said he'd been eating berries and fruit and of course water is plentiful up there," a police spokeswoman told AAP.

"He has lost weight but is in pretty good spirits considering he has been away for three weeks."

His disappearance sparked a long-running search over the Christmas period, and a heartfelt plea for information from his family who travelled to far north Queensland.

Initial fears he might have been taken by a croc were dismissed after a search of the Daintree River found there were no crocodiles in the area big enough to take a human.

At one point in the search, concerns were raised that Mr Lemic may have been actively avoiding rescuers.

On Boxing Day, police said there had been a "credible but unconfirmed" sighting of Mr Lemic in the Daintree area, in the company of "a short Indigenous male".

As December drew to a close, Senior Sergeant Ed Lukin issued a plea for Mr Lemic to contact police or his distraught family.

The official search for the Victorian was called off on December 30.