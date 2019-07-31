TODAY |

Man who fatally shot three at California food festival killed himself, officials say

Associated Press
The gunman who opened fire on a California food festival killed himself after officers shot him multiple times, officials said today, correcting previous police accounts that the officers fired the fatal bullet.

Police gave the update soon after the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Legan killed three people — including two children — and injured 13 others at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival on Monday. Authorities say they have not yet been able to determine his motive.

Keyla Salazar, one of three young people who died when a gunman opened fire at a popular California food festival. Source: Associated Press

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters that the timeline remains the same: Three veteran police officers responded in less than a minute and fired multiple rounds when Legan turned his AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle on them. Smithee said the officers hit him multiple times and he fell to the ground with the rifle.

"He was able to get one more round off, and he was able to shoot himself in the head," the police chief said.

Smithee said he was "a little surprised" to hear that Legan had shot himself.

"I don't think that changes anything about the heroics of our officers," Smithee said.

The chief did not know how many times police fired at him, or how many bullets struck him. A full coroner's report is pending.

Legan killed six-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose, along with Trevor Irby, 25, of Romulus, New York, on the last day of the long-running festival. It draws more than 100,000 people with music, food booths and cooking classes to the city roughly 129 kilometres southeast of San Francisco.

Joshua Guicho, 16, centre, cries between his aunts while being interviewed about the shooting death of his six-year-old cousin Stephen Romero. Source: Associated Press

John Bennett, the FBI's special agent in charge in San Francisco, has said Legan did not appear to be targeting a particular group and that he did not seem to follow a specific ideology.

Legan's social media raised questions after he urged his Instagram followers on the day of the attack to read a 19th-century book popular with white supremacists on extremist websites. Profilers were working to determine a motive through interviews and combing through physical and digital evidence.

Candles burn at a makeshift memorial for Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims outside the festival grounds. Source: Associated Press

Officials say their investigation has not shown that anyone else was involved.

But authorities arrested a man earlier this week on suspicion of making threats online that apparently referenced the deadly shooting.

Jose Pinon, 40, of Gilroy, posted Thursday on Facebook that "my goal is to kill 500, not three," Gilroy police said.

Police Captain Joseph Deras said officials did not seize any weapons from Pinon's home yesterday and do not believe he was planning an attack.

A 22-year-old man, whom police did not identify, posted on Facebook soon after the shooting that he had participated — prompting a SWAT response to his Gilroy home. He was arrested on unrelated warrants but police did not charge him in connection with his Facebook post because authorities did not believe he had any "criminal intent," Deras said.

Three people, including children aged 6 and 13, were killed when a man opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Source: Breakfast
