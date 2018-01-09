 

Man facing charge of animal cruelty over shocking Gold Coast dog kicking incident

A 32-year-old man is expected to face court next month over allegations he was captured on video kicking a dog at a Gold Coast beach.

RSPCA Queensland says the incident is "pretty disturbing", and is investigating.
Source: Nine

The man, believed to be the dog's owner, was charged by the RSPCA on Thursday with one count of animal cruelty after footage of the incident was uploaded by a bystander to Facebook on Monday.

He is due appear in the Southport Magistrates Court in February.

The dog was seized on Tuesday afternoon by the RSPCA and taken to its animal care centre at Wacol.

