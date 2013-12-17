Man faces court for secretly filming more than 30 women in Gold Coast fitting rooms

Source:AAP
A man caught secretly filming women in fitting rooms more than 30 times at a Gold Coast shopping centre has faced court.
Australia police
Source: 1 NEWS
Eric Serges Luna Balanay, 30, was on Sunday detained by security and arrested after Harbour Town Shopping Centre staff allegedly found him recording customers.
He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday on 37 counts of making recordings in breach of privacy, and is due to return to court on June 18.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news