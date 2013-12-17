 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man faces court for secretly filming more than 30 women in Gold Coast fitting rooms

share

Source:

AAP

A man caught secretly filming women in fitting rooms more than 30 times at a Gold Coast shopping centre has faced court.

Australia police

Source: 1 NEWS

Eric Serges Luna Balanay, 30, was on Sunday detained by security and arrested after Harbour Town Shopping Centre staff allegedly found him recording customers.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday on 37 counts of making recordings in breach of privacy, and is due to return to court on June 18.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

00:12
3
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

4

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

5

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 