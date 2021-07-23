TODAY |

Man faces court after woman's body found in box in Brisbane

Source:  AAP

A man extradited from NSW after a woman's body was found inside a box on the balcony of a Brisbane apartment will face court after being charged with murder.

Qiong Yan. Source: Queensland Police Service

Yang Zhao, 26, was transported to Queensland by two officers ahead of his appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, police said in a statement.

He is charged with murder and one count of interfering with a corpse following an investigation into the death of 30-year-old Chinese national Qiong Yan, who went missing more than three months ago.

Queensland Police have confirmed Yan's mother has identified jewellery found with the body, which was wrapped in a sheet inside the sealed box at the unit in Hamilton.

A formal forensic identification could take up to weeks, due to the body's advanced state of decomposition, police said earlier this week.
Assistance has been sought from Interpol to obtain a DNA profile from Yan's family.

Yan was reported missing on April 12 and the body was found on Monday.

Zhao was arrested on the same day at his Sydney home.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man with Covid disguises himself as wife on flight
2
'Cowardly' - English anger at NZ quitting Rugby League World Cup
3
Police appeal for help locating dangerous Auckland man
4
'Demoralising' auctions affecting mental health - first home buyer
5
Final look inside Picton aquarium before doors close
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Fiji stops testing for Covid-19 in containment zone

EU rejects plea to overhaul Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Hamilton police seek public's help over serious assault

China pushes back as WHO probes Covid origins