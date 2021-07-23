Man faces court after woman's body found in box in Brisbane

A man extradited from NSW after a woman's body was found inside a box on the balcony of a Brisbane apartment will face court after being charged with murder.

Qiong Yan. Source: Queensland Police Service

Yang Zhao, 26, was transported to Queensland by two officers ahead of his appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, police said in a statement.

He is charged with murder and one count of interfering with a corpse following an investigation into the death of 30-year-old Chinese national Qiong Yan, who went missing more than three months ago.

Queensland Police have confirmed Yan's mother has identified jewellery found with the body, which was wrapped in a sheet inside the sealed box at the unit in Hamilton.

A formal forensic identification could take up to weeks, due to the body's advanced state of decomposition, police said earlier this week.

Assistance has been sought from Interpol to obtain a DNA profile from Yan's family.

Yan was reported missing on April 12 and the body was found on Monday.