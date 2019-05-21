TODAY |

Man faces assault, criminal damage charges after Brexiteer Nigel Farage splattered with milkshake

A 32-year-old man has been charged with common assault and criminal damage after Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election.

Monday's incident was the latest in a spate of attacks on politicians with the sticky beverages.

Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England. 

    Paul Crowther, who was detained in handcuffs at the scene, said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel Five Guys shake to protest Farage's "bile and racism".

    He said he had been looking forward to the milkshake, "but I think it went on a better purpose".

    In a statement today Northumbria Police said Crowther was due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on June 18 charged with common assault and criminal damage, the Press Association reported.

    Farage blamed the attack on those who wanted to remain in the EU. He tweeted that "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible."

    Farage's Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 UK seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

    Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other right-wing candidates including far-right activist Tommy Robinson have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

    Last week a McDonald's in Edinburgh, Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.

    In response, Burger King tweeted: "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK."

