Man extradited from NZ to Australia pleads not guilty over 2000 cold-case murder

A man extradited from New Zealand has pleaded not guilty to the 2000 cold-case murder of Adelaide man Robert Sabeckis.

Paul Beveridge Maroroa, 44, entered his plea by video-link from prison in Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Mr Sabeckis, 42, was shot twice in a car park at Marlin Beach, south of Adelaide, in January 2000.

Maroroa was arrested in Auckland after his DNA allegedly matched a sample on the case file, before he was extradited to South Australia last March.



His arrest was made possible after changes to legislation in 2017 allowed South Australai Police to cross-reference DNA samples with overseas jurisdictions.

