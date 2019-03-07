TODAY |

Man extradited from NZ to Australia pleads not guilty over 2000 cold-case murder

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man extradited from New Zealand has pleaded not guilty to the 2000 cold-case murder of Adelaide man Robert Sabeckis.

Paul Beveridge Maroroa, 44, entered his plea by video-link from prison in Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Mr Sabeckis, 42, was shot twice in a car park at Marlin Beach, south of Adelaide, in January 2000.

Maroroa was arrested in Auckland after his DNA allegedly matched a sample on the case file, before he was extradited to South Australia last March.

His arrest was made possible after changes to legislation in 2017 allowed South Australai Police to cross-reference DNA samples with overseas jurisdictions.

Chief Magistrate Mary-Louise Hribal remanded Maroroa in custody to reappear before the Supreme Court in April.

Sydney, Australia - October 26, 2013: The Front window of the Law Courts in Australia, with the coat of arms of Australia.
Australian Court. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
The boy suffered serious injuries on his face and arm when sulfuric acid was thrown on him inside a store in July.
UK jury convicts man in acid attack on 3-year-old son
2
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
3
The win might be immediate but actually getting the prize is anything but.
Frustration over Tip Top’s ‘Instant Summer’ Trumpet prize
4
Court crest.
Court hears of 'terrifying' alleged assault by high-profile New Zealander
5
Man charged with assaulting woman on busy Auckland road pleads not guilty
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:17
Mark Taylor is in prison in Syria and is classified as a global terror threat by the US.

Kiwi Jihadi says he'd like to come home to start a medicinal cannabis company

Man charged with assaulting woman on busy Auckland road pleads not guilty
FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Foreign leaders showered President Donald Trump and his family with more than $140,000 in gifts during their first year in the White House, with China and Saudi Arabia among the most lavish givers. Chinaâs president gave Trump and his wife the two most expensive gifts in 2017: a $14,400 calligraphy display and a $16,250 dinnerware set featuring Trumpâs Mar-a-Lago resort. All gifts were turned over to the National Archives. (AP Photo/AlexÂ Brandon, File)

Foreign leaders lavish Trump with diplomatic gifts
00:14
The boy suffered serious injuries on his face and arm when sulfuric acid was thrown on him inside a store in July.

UK jury convicts man in acid attack on 3-year-old son