Man extradited from NZ to Australia over smuggling disaster that left more than 350 people dead

A 43-year-old Iraqi man is in custody after being charged over a 2001 smuggling disaster that left more than 350 people dead when a boat sank in international waters.

The man appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody to reappear on October 31.

Police will allege the man, part of a syndicate, took payments from passengers and helped with transport and accommodation in Indonesia in preparation for their journey to Australia.

The man was charged with organising groups of non-citizens into Australia, contrary to migration laws. The maximum penalty is 10 years' jail.