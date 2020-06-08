Man drives at protestors in Seattle, shoots one

Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protestors in Seattle today, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.

A man drives into the crowd at 11th and Pike, injuring at least one person, before exiting the car and brandishing an apparent firearm. Source: Associated Press

At least one person was injured in the incident which was caught on camera.

The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood, where demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.