TODAY |

Man doused in flammable liquid set on fire by police officer's stun gun in California

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Authorities and family members say a man who had doused himself in a flammable liquid caught fire and was severely burned when a police officer fired a stun gun at him in California.

The Redding Record Searchlight reported yesterday that Paul Jason Hall is fighting for his life with burns covering 70 per cent of his body. His relatives say the 47-year-old has a history of mental illness.

The police officer also suffered burns during the confrontation Sunday in the northern town of Weed.

He was not identified and his condition was unknown.

Siskiyou County authorities are investigating the incident, which began when the officer responded to reports of a suicidal man attempting to light himself on fire.

Police in Weed declined comment because of the ongoing investigation.

A taser being used during police training. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Crown formalises apology for Parihaka invasion - 'Land was taken, people were taken captive'
2
'Thank you, bro' - John Campbell ecstatic after All Black TJ Perenara invites him for a 'feed and a beer'
3
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
4
Fears for 17-year-old reported missing in Auckland
5
Treaty of Waitangi ripped from wall during fiery Tauranga swearing-in ceremony
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:45

All 39 people found dead in trucking container near English port were from China

Dubai loosens liquor laws as UAE alcohol sales suffer drop

Man wielding screwdriver robs Irish bar in Christchurch

North Korea urges US to act 'wisely', accuses officials of hostility as nuclear negotiations falter