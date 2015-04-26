Man dies while attempting Mount Everest record

An 85 year old Nepali died while attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak.

Mt Everest (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the base camp but the cause of the death wasn't immediately clear according to the cheif of Nepal's Tourism Department.

Mountaineering official Gyanendra Shrestha, who is at the base camp, it was likely he died from a cardiac arrest.

The grandfather of 17 and great grandfather to six first scaled Everest in May 2008, when he was 76, at the time the oldest climber to reach the top.

His record was broken by a 80 year old Japanese in 2013.

Before attempting to regain the title, he told the Associated Press, that on completion he would travel to areas of conflict to spread the message of peace.

He had been training for months ahead of the climb and was in good health.

He was born in the mountains so never had a problem with altitude or low levels of oxygen.

Sherchan was hired by the Nepalese government in 1960 to be the liaison officer for the Swiss team climbing Mount Dhaulagiri.