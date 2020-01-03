Man dies in NSW bushfires trying to defend friend's property from flames

A man is dead and hundreds of properties are feared lost after the latest day of "awful" bushfires swept through NSW in extreme and dangerous conditions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 47-year-old man died of a cardiac arrest last night while defending a friend's rural property near Batlow, southwest of Canberra.

There were just under 150 bushfires burning in NSW this morning, with emergency warnings issued for blazes in the southern highlands and on the south coast near the NSW-Victoria border.

Early reports indicated hundreds of properties had been damaged or destroyed after bushfires tore through NSW yesterday, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

"It was an awful day yesterday. It was a very difficult day," he told reporters at RFS headquarters this morning.

"We are getting reports that the property losses, the damage and destruction, is likely to be numbering in the hundreds as a result of yesterday's fire activity and fire spread.

"We're talking a considerable number, a considerable impact."

There were reports of properties being lost in the southern slopes, the NSW south coast and the southern highlands regions.

The 47-year-old man who died had travelled down from Goulburn to help a friend in Batlow, Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Thirteen bushfires burnt at an emergency level yesterday.

"That's second only to what we saw a couple of months ago, where 17 concurrent fires were burning [at emergency level]," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Although fire weather has eased today, conditions remained "volatile" and dynamic at a number of fire grounds, Mr Fitzsimmons added.

Two emergency warnings remain in place.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said as of this morning, there were no people missing in the fires.

"That's a huge relief. Our mission yesterday was to save life. Our mission during the night was to save human life," she told reporters.

"That's not to say we don't get bad news during the day, but indications at this stage there's no unaccounted people in NSW. That's the best news we could have hoped for this morning."

Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation overnight while protecting water infrastructure in the south coast town of Milton.

A statewide total fire ban is in place today while a week-long state of emergency - the third in as many months - continues.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticised today for not alerting fire authorities before announcing the defence force would be deployed to help bushfire recovery efforts.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he was disappointed about the lack of notice and expressed concern to the prime minister's office, and received an apology.

Recovery begins on Kangaroo island

Wildlife official Mike Williams has been appointed to lead the recovery on Kangaroo Island from the devastating bushfires.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service senior executive has been named the local recovery coordinator to support islanders as they come to grips with their needs over the coming weeks and months.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for the Kangaroo Island community, who are now facing a recovery effort on a scale never seen before on the island," SA Human Services Minister Michelle Lensink said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Mr Williams will work with locals to coordinate recovery measures and help residents, primary producers, tourism operators and other local businesses navigate a way forward.

"His appointment recognises the unique challenges facing Kangaroo Island as it embarks on the process of recovery, including geographic isolation, losses relative to population, impacts on local economic activity and community wellbeing."

A bushfire advice message remains in place for the major fire which has burnt more than 155,000 hectares of scrub, including large parts of the Flinders Chase National Park.

Many homes, farm buildings and other structures have been lost but damage assessment is still underway.

Residents impacted by the blaze can also access hardship payments of $280 (NZ$292) for each adult and up to $700 (NZ$730) for a family to help with their immediate needs.

Federal Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said this support would put cash in the pockets of those most in need.

"These hardship payments are to help meet immediate needs such as food, clothing and medicine," he said.