Man dies after shark attack at popular New South Wales surf beach

A surfer has died after he was attacked by a shark off Tuncurry Beach on the NSW mid-north coast.

Paramedics were called to the beach, just north of Forster, around 11:20 on Tuesday, after reports of an attack.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 50s, was bitten while surfing and suffered serious injuries to his upper thigh.

He was pulled from the water, but died despite the efforts of bystanders and emergency services to revive him.