Man dies after shark attack on Great Barrier Reef

Source:  AAP

A man has died after he was bitten by a shark in waters off the Great Barrier Reef.

Bronze whaler shark

Queensland Police said the 23-year-old was in the water with a group of friends off North West Island and he sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow as he was swimming back to their charter vessel.

The man was flown to Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition about 6pm on Monday but died just after 10pm.

It was unclear what type of shark was responsible, but the reef is home to bronze whalers, tiger sharks and bull sharks.

