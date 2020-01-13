Man dies after leading Brisbane library protest against drag queens reading to children

A man who led a protest against drag queens reading to children at a Brisbane library has died.

Wilson Gavin took his own life on Monday morning after footage of the protest went viral on social media.

Mr Gavin was part of a group of young men and women from the University of Queensland's Liberal National Club who stormed Drag Queen Story Time on Friday, chanting: "Drag queens are not for kids".

The public family event is run by Brisbane City Council in partnership with Rainbow Families Queensland, with entertainers leading singing, dancing, reading and craft classes for children and their families.

The Liberal National Party distanced itself from the group, saying the behaviour did not represent party values and the university club had been disaffiliated last month.

One of the drag queens threatened legal action.

Friend Drew Pavlou posted on social media that Mr Gavin "was at his core a very decent and kind person that cared for others".

"He had his struggles and made mistakes, and it is a tragedy for us all that he ultimately succumbed to his suffering and pain.

"Today is a reminder of all we must do to affirm to young marginalised (sic) Australians the intrinsic worth and value of their lives."