Man dies after being crushed to death by forklift at Gold Coast workplace

AAP
A man in his 40s has died after being crushed by a forklift at a work site on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to the site at Hope Island at about 4pm today to find the man with critical injuries after the forklift rolled on top of him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told AAP that despite the man being freed quickly, he had sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors are on their way to the site at John Lund Drive to investigate the accident.

