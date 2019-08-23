TODAY |

Man dies after becoming trapped between elevator car, shaft in New York high-rise

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Accidents

Authorities say an elevator accident in a New York city high-rise has killed a man who was apparently pinned between the elevator car and the shaft.

It happened around today in a high-end rental building on Third Avenue in the Kips Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Police and building inspectors are investigating. Police say it appears the 30-year-old man was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued downward and trapped him.

The man died at the building. A message has been left for the company that owns it.

The New York Times reports the building was fined NZ$2041 in May after inspectors found a safety feature on one of its two elevators had been disabled or tampered with.

The interior of an elevator. Source: istock.com
More From
World
North America
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Man dies after becoming trapped between elevator car, shaft in New York high-rise
3
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
4
Neighbour gives fresh details about day Australian boy William Tyrrell disappeared
5
Police responding to the residential address yesterday afternoon found the body of a 48-year-old man.
Man charged with murder after body found in Tokoroa
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Neighbour gives fresh details about day Australian boy William Tyrrell disappeared

02:56
Cheers greeted the news in Melbourne that Pell would remain behind bars.

Melbourne Archbishop believes Cardinal George Pell is innocent

Person dies in collision between car and logging truck in Waikato
Lydia Bradey, who has just returned from scaling Everest for the sixth, says tour companies are taking too many risks following 10 deaths on the mountain in the last two months.

Single-use plastic bags banned in Nepal’s Everest region in effort to reduce climbers' waste