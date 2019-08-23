Man dies after becoming trapped between elevator car, shaft in New York high-rise

Authorities say an elevator accident in a New York city high-rise has killed a man who was apparently pinned between the elevator car and the shaft.

It happened around today in a high-end rental building on Third Avenue in the Kips Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Police and building inspectors are investigating. Police say it appears the 30-year-old man was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued downward and trapped him.

The man died at the building. A message has been left for the company that owns it.